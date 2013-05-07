* Two Plains investors come out against deal
* Fall in Freeport's share price has reduced offer value
* Plains shares rise, trade at premium to Freeport offer
* Freeport says committed to completing deal, no reason to
raise bid
By Michael Erman
May 7 Proxy advisory firm ISS said Plains
Exploration & Production Co. shareholders should vote
against the more than $6 billion proposed takeover of the oil
and gas company by Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.,
dealing a blow to the miner as shareholder resistance to the
deal intensifies.
Hedge fund Arrowgrass Capital Partners said in a letter to
Plains on Tuesday that it plans to vote its roughly 3.6 percent
stake against Freeport's bid, arguing that Plains shares are
worth more. Shareholder CR Intrinsic, with roughly a 3.8 percent
stake in Plains, also opposes the bid.
Institutional Shareholder Services agreed in its report that
the Freeport offer is too low, adding that "even at the
announcement day valuation of $49.55, the transaction would
offer little or no takeover premium to the current stand-alone
value.
"The decline in FCX shares, which has eroded the market
value of the merger consideration to just $44.53 - below the low
end of our valuation range - only exacerbates the dissonance,"
ISS said.
The proxy advisory firm's recommendation hurts Freeport
because some institutional shareholders automatically vote as
ISS suggests.
Freeport said it remains committed to completing the deal,
and that "there have been no material developments following the
agreed terms that would indicate increased values for the Plains
assets."
The company criticized ISS' analysis, noting that a Plains
prospect recently announced relatively disappointing well
results, oil prices have fallen since the deal was announced and
that no other companies have expressed interest in bidding for
Plains.
Plains shareholders are set to vote on the deal on May 20.
Plains declined to comment on the ISS recommendation.
SHAREHOLDERS OBJECT
Freeport struck two deals in December to buy Plains, as well
as McMoRan Exploration Co., in what was then a bold, $9
billion bid to diversify into the U.S. energy sector.
But Freeport shares have fallen more than 17 percent since
the deals were announced, hurt by a slide in both copper and
gold prices. Freeport's drooping value has slashed the value of
its cash and stock bid for Plains.
Last month, copper hit its lowest in a year and a half on
weak data from China, the world's top consumer.
Freeport plans to boost its copper sales in the next few
years by expanding existing mines, but it has said there are few
good copper assets on the market. In the broader industry, mines
are ageing, grades are declining and costs are on the rise.
Plains shares are up more than 30 percent from where they
traded before Freeport's December bid and are trading nearly 3
percent higher than the value of Freeport's bid. They rose 1.8
percent on Tuesday to $46.92 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Freeport shares were up 0.7 percent at $31.64.
Arrowgrass partner Michael Edwards said in his letter to the
company that he believes Plains' recent strong operating
performance would have driven the company's shares even higher.
"We believe the current Freeport proposal offers no or
arguably negative premium for control," Edwards wrote.
Morningstar analyst Mark Hanson said he thought it was a
lowball offer even before Freeport's shares fell.
"I think Plains has a pretty good asset base, and could be
attractive to any number of people," he said.
But Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Duane Grubert said
the offer is fair.
"The view that (Plains) would be trading close to $50
suggests that it would be the best performing stock in the group
right now, and I don't think that has merit," he said.
Freeport's cash bid for McMoRan Exploration is not
conditional on the closing of the Plains deal. But Grubert said
that if Freeport buys only McMoRan, it would limit the combined
company's opportunities in the energy space.
"The McMoRan merger gets them in the gas business long term,
while the Plains deal puts them in deepwater oil exploration.
It's really two different businesses. They could do fine with
one without the other, but it would not be as compelling,"
Grubert said.