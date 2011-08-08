(Corrects to show doubling rail capacity at St. James not
Patoka)
* Plains to double rail capacity at Louisiana terminals
* St. James to hold more Bakken, Cushing oil
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Aug 4 Plains All American Pipeline LP
(PAA.N) said on Thursday it plans to double the rail capacity
at its St. James, Louisiana terminal.
It gave no figures but at the end of 2010, the company had
1,395 railcars in its system.
There appeared to be overkill in the number of pipeline
projects proposed to carry crude oil out of the Midwest hub of
Cushing, Oklahoma, a Plains spokesman said during the company's
second-quarter earnings call.
But in preparation for some of them, he said, Plains was
doubling its capacity St. James, a major oil center on the
Louisiana coast.
Patoka is a terminal on on the Mississippi River and is
used as a barging point by some refiners. Marathon Petroleum
Corp (MPC.N) sends crude by barge from the Bakken shale region
of North Dakota as well as Canadian oil to its refinery in
Garyville, Louisiana.
