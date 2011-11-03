NEW YORK Nov 3 Plains All American (PAA.N) said on Thursday it sees some margin pressure going forward if crude oil production from the Eagle Ford shale play is less than the capacity of the pipelines currently planned.

A company spokesman said that margin compression could ensue if infrastructure grew faster than supply.

"The supply/demand balance is conducive to this being a long run," he said.

Plains has several crude gathering projects moving crude oil from the onshore oil fields like the Eagle Ford Shale play. Plains has said it would expand its Basin line to handle 450,000 barrels per day from 400,000 bpd to move crude from West Texas and New Mexico to Cushing, Oklahoma.

Plains said it didn't import any foreign cargoes into its facilities during the third quarter.

"We only produce 6 million barrels per day and import 9 million, so we back out foreign crude," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Marguerita Choy)