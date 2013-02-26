CALGARY, Alberta Feb 26 Alberta's Energy Resources Conservation Board, which regulates pipelines in the province, on Tuesday issued four "high-risk enforcement actions" against Plains All American Pipeline LP's Canadian unit after concluding an investigation into a 2011 pipeline break in northern Alberta.

The regulator said Plains Midstream Canada must implement new risk assessment procedures; conduct an emergency response exercise; and confirm that it has improved its backfill technique following the Rainbow pipeline breach that spilled 28,000 barrels of oil.

The board also ordered Plains to improve its crisis communications, saying its efforts to keep the public informed after the spill were substandard.

Plains Midstream Canada could not be immediately reached for comment.