April 26 The Alberta government charged Plains All American Pipeline LP's Canadian unit for the Rainbow oil spill two year ago, one of the worst oil spills in the province's history.

The spill on the Rainbow pipeline released 28,000 barrels of crude oil in a wilderness area near the northern Alberta native community of Little Buffalo.

Plains Midstream Canada faces three charges under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act, including failing to repair and remedy the effects of the leak. ()

Employees of the Canadian unit disregarded leak alarms and restarted a ruptured oil pipeline, a report issued in February by the province's pipeline regulator found.

Alberta's Energy Resources Conservation Board issued four "high-risk enforcement actions" in February against Plains Midstream Canada as it wrapped up an investigation into the pipeline breach in April 2011. There were no further penalties from the board, which can only levy minor fines.