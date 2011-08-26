CALGARY, Alberta Aug 26 Alberta's energy regulator has approved the restart of Plains All-American Pipeline LP's (PAA.N) Rainbow oil pipeline, four months after it ruptured and spilled crude in a wilderness area near a native community.

The company had to agree to a series of conditions before being allowed to resume flows on the northern leg of the 187,000 barrel a day line in northern Alberta, including running the conduit at 75 percent of its maximum operating pressure, the Energy Resources Conservation Board said.

There is no date confirmed yet for restart. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)