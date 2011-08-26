* Plains must run line at 75 pct pressure

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 26 Alberta's energy regulator has approved the restart of Plains All-American Pipeline LP's (PAA.N) Rainbow oil pipeline, four months after it ruptured and spilled crude in a wilderness area near a native community.

Plains had to agree to a series of conditions before being allowed to resume flows on the northern leg of the line in northern Alberta, including running the conduit at 75 percent of its maximum operating pressure, the Energy Resources Conservation Board said.

The company must also submit monthly progress reports and attend meetings with board staff to ensure the requirements are being met.

There is no date confirmed yet for restart.

The northern leg of the 187,000 barrel a day Rainbow line runs to the Nipisi terminal near Slave Lake, Alberta, from Zama in the northwestern part of the province.

In one of the largest oil spills in Alberta over the past three decades, the pipeline spewed 28,000 barrels of crude into muskeg and ponds in northern part of the province, about 95 km (60 miles) northeast of Peace River, forcing producers to cut production or find alternative ways of getting their oil to market. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)