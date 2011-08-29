CALGARY, Alberta Aug 29 Plains All-American Pipeline LP (PAA.N) plans to restart its Rainbow oil pipeline in Alberta on Tuesday now that it has final regulatory approval after a four-month outage, the company said.

Alberta's energy regulator said last week the company could restart the 187,000 barrel a day pipeline provided it met a number of conditions, including operating the line at 75 percent of its maximum pressure. [ID:nN1E77P15N]

The pipeline has been down since late April, when it ruptured and spilled 28,000 barrels of crude in a wilderness area near a native community.

Plains said flows would be restored gradually over the next week. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)