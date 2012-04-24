April 24 Plains Exploration & Production Co on Tuesday sold $750 million of senior notes, said market sources.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $500 million.

JP Morgan, Barclays Capital, BMO Capital, Scotiabank, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PLAINS E&P AMT $750 MLN COUPON 6.125 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/27/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 479 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS