Oct 28 Plains Exploration & Production said it will sell about 20 percent of its interest in its Gulf of Mexico unit for $450 million, and use the funds to develop the Lucius field and the Phobos prospect drilling in 2012.

Plains Exploration shares jumped more than 9 percent to $35 in Friday morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They were later trading up 6 percent at $33.97.

The company, which had said in May it was open to spinning off its Gulf of Mexico deepwater assets, said the deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter.

The unit, Plains Offshore Operations, also intends to enter into a $300 million revolving credit facility with a bank group.

Jefferies & Co, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Barclays Capital Inc acted as financial advisors to Plains Exploration. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)