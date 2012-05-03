May 3 Plains Exploration and Production Co posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as natural gas sales volumes fell on asset sales and voluntary production shut-ins at the Haynesville Shale.

A supply glut from shale fields in the United States and a mild winter pushed natural gas prices to their lowest in a decade in January, leading several companies, including Chesapeake Energy Corp and Encana Corp, to cut back on drilling.

Plains Exploration, better known by its listing symbol of PXP, shed natural gas assets last year to shift to more lucrative liquids-rich properties.

Net loss was $82.3 million, or 64 cents per share, compared with a net income of $71 million, or 49 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, profit was 58 cents per share.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $524.3 million, while natural gas sales volumes fell 13 percent.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 64 cents per share on revenue of $550.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

During the quarter, the company took a charge of $109.1 million on certain derivative contracts and another charge of $135.9 million on its investment in McMoRan Exploration Co shares.

PXP shares, which have risen about 10 percent so far this year, closed at $40.22 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)