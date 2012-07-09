* Q2 daily sales volumes 98,000 boe/d vs 87,900 boe/d in Q1
* Expects pre-tax gain of $220 mln in Q2
July 9 Oil and gas producer Plains Exploration &
Production Co's second-quarter sales volumes rose 12
percent from the first quarter, helped by an increase in oil
output.
Daily sales volumes in the quarter ended June 30 averaged
about 98,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, compared
with 87,900 boe per day in the first quarter.
Daily oil sales volumes increased 17 percent, the company
said in a statement.
Plains, which operates in California, Texas, Louisiana, and
the Gulf of Mexico, said oil and natural gas liquids made up
about 61 percent of total volumes, while natural gas comprised
39 percent.
The Houston, Texas-based company expects to record about
$220 million in pre-tax gains in the quarter related to an
accounting practice.
The company's shares, which have shed about 13 percent in
the past three months, closed at $36.86 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)