UPDATE 8-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments, Baker Hughes data, weekly milestones)
* Second-quarter adjusted earnings $0.35/share vs est $0.65
* Second-quarter revenue up 10 pct at $566.7 mln
Aug 2 Plains Exploration and Production Co reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on lower average prices for natural gas and production shut-ins at the Haynesville Shale.
The company's average realized price for natural gas before derivative transactions fell 49 percent to $2.18 per million metric British thermal units for April-June.
A glut from shale fields in the United States and a mild winter pushed natural gas prices to their lowest in a decade in April, leading several companies, including Chesapeake Energy Corp and Encana Corp, to cut back on drilling.
Plains Exploration, better known by its listing symbol of PXP, shed natural gas assets last year to shift to more lucrative liquids-rich properties.
Net income rose to $223.2 million, or $1.70 cents per share, from $124.9 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $566.7 million, while natural gas sales volumes fell 22 percent.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 65 cents per share on revenue of $582.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company had a net gain of $221.8 million on certain derivative contracts and another unrealized gain of $86.7 million on its investment in McMoRan Exploration Co shares.
PXP shares closed at $39.94 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments, Baker Hughes data, weekly milestones)
HOUSTON, Feb 24 Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - B razilian indigenous leaders left the Amazon rainforest for Rio de Janeiro to push for land rights on Friday, the opening day of the city's famous Carnival, as critics accused campaigners of politicizing one of the world's biggest parties.