Nov 4 Plains Exploration & Production's said it will sell some of its Texas properties for $785 million in cash in a move that will help it reduce its debt.

The company said it will sell all of its working interests in oil and gas properties in the Texas Panhandle area and its conventional natural gas properties in South Texas. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)