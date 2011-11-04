* Q3 adj EPS $0.45 vs est $0.39

Nov 4 Plains Exploration & Production sold some assets in Texas for $785 million, joining rival oil and gas companies in shedding natural gas heavy assets in a shift to more lucrative liquids-rich properties.

Plains Exploration, better known by its stock exchange symbol of PXP, said it will sell assets in the gas-rich Granite Wash area of the Texas Panhandle for $600 million to Linn Energy , which already has assets in the region.

PXP also agreed to sell its South Texas conventional natural gas properties to an unnamed entity for $185 million.

The deal, which comes close on the heels of its $450 million sale of some Gulf of Mexico assets, will also help PXP reduce some of its $3.63 billion in debt.

PXP, which has only $5 million in cash, has been trying to generate more funds as it seeks bolster its presence in liquids-rich plays such as the Eagle Ford shale and develop its traditional stronghold Gulf of Mexico, where it is betting on developing the deepwater Lucius field.

Many companies have turned their attention to shales with higher concentration of oil and natural gas liquids to cut exposure to the weak natural gas markets, beset by a supply glut and shaky economic conditions.

U.S. oil prices CLc1 climbed 17 percent in the July-September, while natural gas prices NGc1 slipped about 15 percent during the period.

The deal to buy PXP's Granite Wash properties in the Panhandle, a rectangular area in north Texas, will help Linn Energy double its assets in the region.

The properties had a total sales volume of 84 million cubic feet of gas equivalent (MMcfe) per day during the third quarter.

Barclays Capital and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC advised PXP on the sale, which is expected to close in December.

On Friday, PXP reported market-beating third-quarter results helped by higher commodity prices.

In a regulatory filing, PXP said it expects total production volumes sold next year to be 92,000-96,000 barrels of oil equivalent next year, less than its projection of 95,000-100,000 barrels of oil equivalent this year.

PXP's shares, which have gained 17 percent in the last 12 months, rose as much as 8 percent in early morning trade on Friday. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)