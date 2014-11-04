UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4 Plaisio Computers SA :
* 9M sales up 7.9 pct at 213 mln euros
* 9M net profit up 11.79 pct at 9.7 mln euros
* 9M EBITDA up 21.2 pct at 16.1 mln euros
* 9M pre-tax profit up 25.13 pct at 13.4 mln euros
* 9M net cash down 17.68 pct at 43 mln euros
* 9M total debt down 14.74 pct at 32.36 mln euros
Source text: bit.ly/1x2SvIm
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources