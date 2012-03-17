STOCKHOLM/OSLO, March 17 Rescuers have not
been able to find any trace of the five crew members of a
Norwegian military transport plane that crashed in the Arctic
near the top of the Sweden's highest mountain, Swedish emergency
services said on Saturday.
The Lockheed Martin C-130J Hercules lost contact
with air traffic controller at 1353 GMT on Thursday as it flew
in high winds and snow while taking part in a 15-nation military
exercise organised by Norway.
A spokesman said heavy snow falls and the risk of avalanches
were hampering efforts by rescue teams searching for the five
officers in the area some 150 km (95 miles) north of the Arctic
circle.
Sweden's Joint Coordination Rescue Center confirmed a
Norwegian ground patrol had found debris from the plane strewn
over a large area on the western incline of 2,100-metre
(6,890-foot) Kebnekaise peak in the isolated far north of
Sweden.
The Hercules, built in 2010, had been en route to Kiruna,
Sweden, from Evenes air base in northern Norway when it
disappeared. It was taking part in Cold Response, an exercise
involving more than 16,000 military personnel.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard in Stockholm and Walter Gibbs in
Oslo; Editing by Sophie Hares)