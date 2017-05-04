(Corrects day in final paragraph to Wednesday)
By Lisa Fernandez
SAN FRANCISCO May 3 Lawyers for two
anti-abortion activists who secretly filmed a conference of
abortion providers while pretending to work for a fetal-tissue
procurement company asked a California judge on Wednesday to
dismiss eavesdropping charges against the pair.
Defense attorneys asserted in court papers that the criminal
complaint brought by California's attorney general against David
Daleiden, 28, and Sandra Merritt, 63, was insufficient because
it failed to identify their alleged victims by name.
Daleiden and Merritt are each charged with conspiracy and 14
counts of invasion of privacy for creating false identities to
infiltrate the abortion conference, then videotaping various
conference participants and others without their consent.
The two are accused of fabricating a sham biomedical
research firm, BioMax Procurement Services, to gain access to
private meetings of the National Abortion Federation (NAF),
Planned Parenthood and others affiliated with reproductive
healthcare.
The individuals they taped are referred to in charging
documents as DOE 1 through 14. Prosecutors filed identifying
information in a sealed confidential attachment.
If the judge sides with the defense, finding prosecutors
lack justification for keeping the alleged victims anonymous,
the state could be forced to amend its complaint and reveal
their names in order to proceed.
Defense lawyer Steve Cooley, representing Daleiden, said
state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, was
conducting a political prosecution.
Daleiden, who runs the California-based nonprofit Center for
Medical Progress, and Merritt, a fellow anti-abortion activist
and retired teacher, have cast themselves as "citizen
journalists" who employed well-worn undercover tactics of the
news media to expose wrongdoing.
But prosecutors said Daleiden and Merritt engaged in
computer hacking and criminal fraud to create false IDs and a
bogus corporate entity - crossing lines that bona fide
journalists would avoid.
The case stems from recordings made at an April 2014 NAF
conference in San Francisco and several subsequent restaurant
meetings in Los Angeles and El Dorado, California.
Distribution of those tapes and others from a 2015 NAF
conference in Baltimore were barred under federal court order
after NAF sued Daleiden's group in 2015.
But Daleiden has released other videos targeting Planned
Parenthood purporting to show its officials trying to profit
from the sale aborted fetal tissue, in violation of federal law.
Planned Parenthood accused Daleiden of using the videos to
distort its practices, in which it lawfully seeks only to
recover costs associated with fetal tissue donations for
scientific research.
Daleiden and Merritt were indicted in January 2016 for using
illegal government identifications to secretly film a Planned
Parenthood facility in Texas, but that case was dropped. Both
are slated for arraignment in the California case on June 8.
Daleiden surrendered to authorities last month under an
arrest warrant and was released on $75,000 bond. Merritt was
taken into custody at the court on Wednesday and was expected to
post bond later in the day.
(Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los
Angeles; Editing by Robert Birsel)