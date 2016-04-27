STOCKHOLM/LONDON, April 27 British private equity firm Apax Partners has picked Nordic banks DNB , SEB and Swedbank to advise it on a stock market listing or sale of Norwegian plants and gardening retailer Plantasjen, people familiar with the matter said.

The sources, who declined to be identified because the process is not public, said Plantasjen may be worth around 3.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($430 million) including debt.

An Oslo listing of Plantasjen would follow 2015 market debuts of Norwegian retailers Europris, a discount store chain, and interior design store chain Kid as well as sports and outdoor equipment store chain XXL in late 2014.

Apax, which bought Plantasjen in early 2007 from Swedish buyout house EQT for an undisclosed amount, declined to comment, as did Plantasjen and the banks.

Plantasjen, which does not disclose sales or earnings figures, has 120 stores in Norway, Sweden and Finland and is the largest plants and gardening retail chain in the Nordics.

($1 = 8.1314 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Freya Berry; editing by Alistair Scrutton)