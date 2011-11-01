* Q2 EPS $0.67 vs est $0.62
* Q2 rev $176.9 mln vs est $174.1 mln
* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.60-$0.70 vs est $0.74
* Sees Q3 rev $175-$185 mln vs est $196.4 mln
Nov 1 Headset maker Plantronics Inc's
quarterly results beat market estimates, boosted by enterprise
and emerging market sales growth and margin expansion, but
forecast a third-quarter profit below analysts' expectations.
For the third quarter, the company expects an adjusted
profit of 60-70 cents a share on sales of $175-$185 million.
Analysts are expecting a profit of 74 cents a share on sales
of $196.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
July-September net income was $27.5 million, or 60 cents a
share, compared with $25.4 million, or 52 cents a share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, it earned 67 cents a share.
Sales rose 12 percent to $176.9 million.
The company, whose brands include Plantronics, Altec Lansing
and Clarity, said revenue of office and contact center products
rose 16 percent.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 62 cents a
share on sales of $174.1 million.
Shares of the Santa Cruz, California-based company were
trading down about 2 percent at $31.41 after the bell. They
closed at $31.98 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)