* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.63-$0.68 vs est $0.67
* Q3 adj EPS $0.75 vs est $0.68
(Follows alerts)
Jan 31 Headset maker Plantronics Inc
posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by
higher demand for its office and contact center products.
The company also forecast fourth-quarter adjusted earnings
of 63 cents to 68 cents a share, on revenue of $175 million to
$180 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting fourth-quarter earnings
of 67 cents per share, on revenue of $177.1 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, net income was $30.9 million, or 71
cents per share, compared with $31.6 million, or 64 cents per
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company, whose brands include
Plantronics, Altec Lansing and Clarity, earned 75 cents per
share. Revenue rose about a percent to $183.2 million.
Analysts, on average, expected third-quarter earnings of 68
cents per share, on revenue of $182.2 million.
Shares of the Santa Cruz, California-based company closed at
$37.24 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)