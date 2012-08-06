Aug 6 Headset maker Plantronics Inc
reported first-quarter results above analysts' estimates on
higher sales of its unified communications products.
The company earned $23.6 million, or 55 cents per share,
compared with $26.7 million, or 56 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Plantronics, whose brands include Plantronics, Altec Lansing
and Clarity, earned 63 cents per share excluding items.
Revenue of the company, which competes with Logitech
International SA and Motorola Solutions Inc,
was up 3 percent at $181.4 million. Revenue from unified
communications products rose 48 percent to $27.8 million.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 61 cents per share
on a revenue of $179 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Santa Cruz, California-based company rose 2
percent at $34.20 in extended trade. The stock closed at $33.47
on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)