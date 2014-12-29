European shares dip on weak banks and energy before Dutch vote, Fed
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
Dec 29 Plaspak Kimya :
* Establishes subsidiary in Geneva with 100,000 Swiss francs($101,276) capital
* Holds 100 pct stake in established subsidiary Plaschem Trading SA
* Says its unit Plaschem Trading SA starts to operate in 2015
* Sees its unit Plaschem Trading FY 2015 turnover $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9874 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
* Has signed a long-term loan agreement with a certain Israeli financial institution in an aggregate amount of NIS 100 million (approx. $27 million)
BRUNNEN, Switzerland, March 14 Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer, owned by LVMH, sought to appeal to tech geeks and traditionalists alike on Tuesday by launching a connected watch that lets wearers switch between a smart watch head and a traditional mechanical movement.