UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, March 6 French car-parts supplier Plastic Omnium said on Wednesday it planned to close its Belgian bumper manufacturing plant this summer in response to shrinking car sales in Europe.
Production volumes at the plant, which employs 123 people, have dropped by more than half since 2007, the company said in a statement.
The fuel-tank manufacturing unit on the same site in Herentals, Belgium, will not be affected by the plans, Plastic Omnium added.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources