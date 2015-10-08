* Appetite for plastic wrapping, packaging remains strong
* Boosted by fast-expanding e-commerce sector
* Prices for plastics have plunged with falling oil markets
* Plastics are made from refinery product naphtha
* Green groups worried about disposal of plastics
By Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, Oct 9 Asian demand for plastic is set
to defy economic slowdown in top consumer China and other
nations, growing as plunging oil prices make it cheaper to churn
out and as fast-expanding online markets boost appetite for
items like packaging and wrapping.
Prices in China for polyethylene (PE), the most commonly
used plastic which is found in everything from shopping bags to
ice cream tubs and even artificial joints, have plummeted over a
quarter from a year ago to an average of $1,140 a tonne last
month according to data from commodity research company Wood
Mackenzie. That follows a nearly 50-percent plunge in markets
for raw material naphtha, a product refined from crude oil
NAF-1H-TYO.
And while consumers may be shying away from big-ticket
purchases, they are still buying cheaper items which often come
in plastic packaging, especially when ordered online, analysts
and industry officials said.
Continued growth in appetite in a country of 1.3 billion
people is a blow to green groups pressuring for reduced
consumption of plastics, and could dwarf many of the potential
environmental benefits from steps such as the British
government's recent push to curb usage of disposable bags.
But it could be good news for key PE exporting nations such
as South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, potentially bolstering
companies like Hanwha Chemical, Formosa
Petrochemical Corp, Japan Polyethylene Corporation and
Japan's Prime Polymer.
"(Plastic) film seems to be getting a boost from the
explosion of e-commerce in China - what we call the 'Alibaba
effect'. All those packages have to be wrapped," said Vince
Sinclair, Wood Mackenzie's head of chemicals research for Asia.
He was referring to China's biggest e-commerce firm, Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd, which has been at the heart of a
rapidly-growing online market in the world's No.2 economy.
"Sentiment is quite negative around China commodities
overall, but PE has rarely had it so good."
IHS Chemical, a division of research firm IHS Inc,
sees China's PE imports rising above 11 million tonnes in 2016
from about 10 million tonnes expected this year and 9.5 million
tonnes in 2014.
That is despite the country's economic growth slowing from a
breakneck double-digit pace in past decades, as Beijing tries to
transform its growth model away from a reliance on heavy
manufacturing and exports.
"Chinese demand so far (this year) has been good as falling
prices drove buyers to replenish their polyethylene stocks.
These buyers' inventories were already quite low to start with,"
said an official from a North Asian plastics maker that exports
to China.
China accounts for over 45 percent of PE consumption in
resin form in Asia, said consultancy firm Frost & Sullivan.
GREEN CONCERNS
Growing plastic consumption is a big concern for some green
groups, who say that materials are often disposed of improperly,
polluting the environment.
"Mismanaged plastic waste is an unintended consequence of
rapid economic development. As incomes rise, people increasingly
rely on consumer goods - and as a result, more plastic waste is
generated," said Nicholas Mallos, a director in U.S.-based
environmental group Ocean Conservancy.
"In many countries, including many parts of China, waste
collection and management is not to scale with countries' needs
and as a result, more plastic waste enters the environment."
As a whole, growth in PE consumption in Northeast Asia is
expected to stand at around 6 percent in 2016, similar to the
average annual rate from 2010 to 2015, but Southeast Asian
growth will likely accelerate above 5 percent next year compared
to an average of less than 5 percent from 2010 to 2015, said JP
Nah, director of polyolefins for Asia at IHS Chemical.
"Lower crude prices translate to lower feedstock costs for
plastics," Nah said.
"Lower plastics prices not only encourage consumption but
create the possibility of other products that are making use of
metals/glass/paper to switch to plastics."
He added that such a switch would take time and substantial
investment in research and development, but said he knew of one
company considering replacing glass containers for their
products with plastic bottles.
And analysts said that growth would also be stoked by Indian
appetite for plastic piping to be used in water projects and
increasing consumption in the country of products that sell
quickly and at low cost such as processed foods and soft drinks.
Nikhil Vallabhan, a consultant at Frost & Sullivan Asia
Pacific, said that Indian spending on those products, sometimes
called fast-moving consumer goods, would grow at annual compound
rate of over 11 percent from more than $12 billion in 2015.
"China still accounts for the lion's share of consumption.
However, it's not the fastest growing market," said Sinclair at
Wood Mackenzie. "It has been overtaken by India - though of
course India has a smaller demand base."
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford)