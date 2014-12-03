UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 3 Platforma Utinet.Ru OAO
* FY 2013 revenue of 1.89 billion roubles versus 1.97 billion roubles
* FY 2013 net loss 310.5 million roubles versus 515.6 million roubles
* FY 2013 operating loss of 345.6 million roubles versus 454.82 million roubles last year Report from: bit.ly/1vlWP6z Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources