By Jan Harvey
LONDON, March 2 The platinum market deficit is
expected to shrink for a second year in 2016, the World Platinum
Investment Council said on Wednesday, as a rebound in supply of
recycled metal and falling investment outstrip rising jewellery
and automotive demand.
The WPIC, which produces quarterly research on the platinum
market in conjunction with SFA (Oxford), predicts a deficit of
135,000 ounces this year, down from 380,000 ounces in 2015.
Another shortfall will cut above-ground stocks of the white
metal - excluding those held by exchange-traded funds, by
exchanges, or as working inventories within the supply chain -
to 2.18 million ounces, it said, from 2.315 million in 2015.
Selling of those stocks, which stood at more than 4 million
in 2011, has been a major factor depressing platinum prices over
the last four years, the WPIC's director of research, Trevor
Raymond, said.
"At the moment, the owners of these stocks probably bought
them at closer to market (value), and therefore are less likely
sellers," he said. "If they're not selling, there is less
supply, which starts to make any deficit quite a concern for
industrial users and manufacturers of product."
Refined production will fall 1 percent this year after
surging by 24 percent last year, the WPIC predicted, but supply
of recycled metal is set to jump 14 percent to 1.96 million
ounces, equivalent to about a quarter of total supply.
Overall supply is expected to rise 3 percent. Total demand
is forecast to be flat, as a 50 percent drop in investment -
which surged by three-quarters last year, largely on the back of
strong bar demand from Japanese investors late in the year -
balances a slight rise in the much larger jewellery and
automotive demand segments.
Platinum is chiefly used by the car industry as an element
in catalytic converters, as well as as a jewellery metal.
From a price perspective, the white metal has come under
heavy pressure in spite of years of deficit, falling to
seven-year lows in January at $806.31 an ounce.
Prices suffered from weakness in precious metals
bellwether gold, and from perceptions that above-ground platinum
supply was plentiful.
"We believe the decline in the platinum price that commenced
in 2011 was driven largely by sales from investors' vaulted
holdings," the WPIC said in the report. "However, the current
price is being set by momentum and short-term traders, with a
tightened correlation between the gold and platinum prices."
Platinum has risen 5 percent so far this year, tracking a
sharp rally in gold prices.
PLATINUM MARKET ('000 OZ)*
SUPPLY 2014 2015 2016f
Refined production 4,880 6,040 5,970
- South Africa 3,115 4,390 4,310
- Zimbabwe 405 385 430
- North America 400 395 390
- Russia 740 715 675
- Other 220 155 165
Rise/fall in producer inventory 350 60 100
Total mine supply 5,230 6,100 6,070
Recycling 2,040 1,725 1,960
- Autocatalyst 1,255 1,190 1,360
- Jewellery 775 530 595
- Industrial 10 5 5
TOTAL 7,270 7,825 8,030
DEMAND 2014 2015 2016f
Automotive 3,290 3,455 3,545
Jewellery 3,000 2,880 2,920
Industrial 1,555 1,610 1,570
Investment 150 260 130
TOTAL 7,995 8,205 8,165
Surplus/(Deficit) (725) (380) (135)
Above-ground stocks 2,695 2,315 2,180
* Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum
Quarterly Q4 2015
