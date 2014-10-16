SINGAPORE Oct 16 The London Metal Exchange, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, will take over administration of platinum and palladium fixes, the company in charge of the twice-daily global benchmarks said on Thursday.

The London platinum and palladium fixing company (LPPFC) is finalising arrangements for the transfer of the price administration to the LME from Dec. 1, according to a statement.

The company had said in July that it would seek a third-party administrator for its price benchmarks. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)