Resources stock rally drives European shares to 2-week closing high
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
SINGAPORE Oct 16 The London Metal Exchange, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, will take over administration of platinum and palladium fixes, the company in charge of the twice-daily global benchmarks said on Thursday.
The London platinum and palladium fixing company (LPPFC) is finalising arrangements for the transfer of the price administration to the LME from Dec. 1, according to a statement.
The company had said in July that it would seek a third-party administrator for its price benchmarks. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
LONDON, March 15 British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.