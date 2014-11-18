LONDON Nov 18 Six of the world's biggest
platinum producers have launched a dedicated body, the World
Platinum Investment Council, to promote the precious metal as an
investment vehicle, the new group said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Anglo American Platinum, Aquarius Platinum,
Impala Platinum, Lonmin, Northam Platinum
and Royal Bafokeng Platinum will fund WPIC to
develop an active investment market for platinum, it said.
Between them, the six companies produced nearly 70 percent
of world supply of mined platinum last year. A spokesman for the
WPIC declined to comment on how much funding the body would
receive.
Industry and banking sources said last week that the WPIC
was being set up to try to boost sales in the face of falling
prices. Spot platinum has slid 12 percent this year.
Paul Wilson, a former advisory partner at management
consultants Bain & Company, has been named as the WPIC's chief
executive. It will produce data and analysis on the market
researched by SFA Oxford.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Michael Urquhart)