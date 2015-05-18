(Repeats earlier item, no change to text)
* Platinum prices down 35 pct over last five years
* 12 pct+ cut in S.African output needed to lift price
* Closing shafts, laying off workers a tough option
By Jan Harvey and Zandi Shabalala
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, May 18 A perfect storm of
rising costs, labour unrest and weak metal prices has pushed
South Africa's platinum mining companies into radical
restructuring, but they've held off unleashing what could be
their most effective weapon - production cuts.
South African output of platinum group metals jumped in the
early part of this year as mining companies continued to ramp up
production following last year's record five-month strike.
While that's helping their businesses, it's also feeding
into a 35 percent platinum price drop over the last five
years, which has been only partly offset by rand weakness.
"If you are trying to identify catalyst that will raise
prices, the standout, most obvious one is producers reducing
output," GFMS' mining analyst William Tankard said.
"(Mining companies) are doing everything possible, even to
the extent of jeopardising the longer term futures of these
companies, to maintain current output in the face of low metal
prices, when the true answer is, there's too much supply,"
another mining analyst, who declined to be named, added.
GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters estimate that at least
500,000 ounces of South African production may need to be cut to
lift prices, from just over 4 million ounces in a typical year.
Lonmin became the latest miner to announce
restructuring plans last week. The company plans to cut 3,500
jobs to reduce costs.
The world's largest platinum producer, Anglo American
Platinum, has already said it will sell assets and lay
off workers, while number two Impala has announced an
overhaul of its Rustenburg mines to boost productivity.
None of these companies, however, has said they will cut
production.
Closing shafts is expensive, and making redundancies in a
country with 25 percent unemployment is politically tough.
Re-opening shuttered production is also lengthy and expensive,
meaning that if prices do respond to closures, those producers
who have cut will be worst positioned to benefit.
In the short term, cutting costs may seem like a better
option. But inflation will limit the impact of that policy.
Members of the Association of Mineworkers' and Construction
Union (AMCU) won pay hikes of around 20 percent annually after
last year's strike.
"Given wage increases, if the mining companies manage to
reduce head count by 10 percent, that probably gives a flat
result on the year," Investec analyst Marc Elliott said. "And
what will they do next year?"
Analysts say the producers are banking on a rise in metals
prices.
"We are specifically positioning the company for 2020,"
Northam Platinum Chief Executive Paul Dunne said. "(In)
dollar prices there is a fundamental supply/demand deficit."
"We want to be positioned to be 'first to market' at that
time, because building mines takes a number of years."
On the demand side of the market, buying by the car industry
for autocatalysts is slowly picking up. But according to GFMS
analysts at Thomson Reuters, without a significant cut in
output, the market could return to a surplus next year.
GFMS forecasts that prices could re-test $1,000 an ounce
this year. Last year's estimate for all-in mining costs for
platinum was $1,209 per platinum equivalent ounce.
That leaves potential investors searching for incentives to
buy into the industry.
"In theory it should be attractive, as it's the contrarian
sector to be in. But once you go in and look at it in some
detail, you begin to realise that the problems they face are
still enormous," Barings fund manager Clive Burstow said.
"I think there will be better opportunities to enter the
sector."
