BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON Jan 14 Platinum prices hit a three-month high on Monday as speculation for further supply outages in major producer South Africa sparked buying, pushing the metal back towards parity with gold.
Traders are awaiting the outcome of a review of mining operations at number one platinum miner Anglo American Platinum by its parent company Anglo American. The company is widely expected to announce at least some shaft closures later this week.
Spot platinum was up 1.6 percent at $1,655 an ounce at 1307 GMT, having touched a high of $1,660 an ounce.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.