LONDON May 22 Platinum prices hit 8-month highs and palladium was at its strongest since August 2011 after the chief executive of mining company Impala Platinum said a four-month strike among South African miners could last much longer.

Spot platinum was up 1.9 percent at $1,493.60 an ounce at 1233 GMT, while spot palladium was up 1.2 percent at $825.55 an ounce, having peaked at $837.10.

Feedback from day one of court-mediated talks with the world's largest platinum producers and South Africa's main mining union was lukewarm, the chief executive of Impala Platinum said. (Reporting by Jan Harvey. Editing by Jane Merriman)