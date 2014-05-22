BRIEF-Kroger says names Joe Grieshaber president of Fred Meyer Stores
* Kroger names Joe Grieshaber president of Fred Meyer Stores, Dan De La Rosa president of Columbus division
LONDON May 22 Platinum prices hit 8-month highs and palladium was at its strongest since August 2011 after the chief executive of mining company Impala Platinum said a four-month strike among South African miners could last much longer.
Spot platinum was up 1.9 percent at $1,493.60 an ounce at 1233 GMT, while spot palladium was up 1.2 percent at $825.55 an ounce, having peaked at $837.10.
Feedback from day one of court-mediated talks with the world's largest platinum producers and South Africa's main mining union was lukewarm, the chief executive of Impala Platinum said. (Reporting by Jan Harvey. Editing by Jane Merriman)
NEW YORK, March 20 Trading in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc's shares and options surged last week ahead of a report that the natural-foods retailer was the subject of merger talks, raising questions about whether news of a possible deal was leaked.
* Moody's: potential Freddie, Fannie reforms likely to have wide-reaching implications