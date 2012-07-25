* Metal the victim of an ailing auto sector
* Platinum's discount to gold grows to $210/oz
* Demand outlook still dire in major buyer Europe
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, July 25 Gold's premium over platinum
reached its highest in 7-1/2 months on Wednesday at over $210 an
ounce, and could rise still further as the white metal suffers
from its heavy exposure to the beleaguered European car market.
Platinum, which is chiefly used in autocatalysts and
relies heavily on the European car market, fell to its lowest
price this year on Tuesday at $1,374.80 an ounce, as it failed
to benefit from the investment flows that have boosted gold.
Some traders have in the past taken platinum's widening
discount to gold, historically a cheaper metal, as a sign that
gold is overvalued and platinum undervalued, suggesting they
should sell gold and buy platinum. But in the near term
platinum's vulnerability means that strategy is risky.
"The spread question to me comes down to more of a matter of
technicals and positioning than anything fundamentals," Credit
Suisse analyst Tom Kendall said. "The last time the spread
widened out above $200, you have tended to have it come in
subsequently."
"But from the platinum side, there is nothing, certainly on
the demand front that you could point to to say, I want to be
long platinum here."
European auto sales for June declined to the slowest pace in
eight months, with new car registrations in the 27-nation
European Union easing 2.8 percent to 1.202 million vehicles,
according to auto industry association ACEA.
Platinum is heavily exposed to the sector, with Europe
responsible for nearly half of gross global autocatalyst demand
for the precious metal, itself accounting for some 40 percent of
consumption.
"I don't see consumers in places like France and Italy
rushing into car shops and buying the latest diesels," LGT
Capital Management analyst Bayram Dincer said. "That just adds
to the (negative) sentiment in platinum, and I don't think
investor sentiment is strong enough to move the needle."
Traders say European carmakers are seeing no shortage of
platinum supply, and that stocks of the metal are plentiful.
Demand weakness is so entrenched that even the threat of
output cuts in South Africa -- source of between three-quarters
and four-fifths of global platinum supply -- have failed to buoy
prices. Miners there say rising costs, labour unrest and weak
metal prices are making it tough to make ends meet.
While some leading miners have already said that output cuts
may be on the cards, the lack of a price reaction in platinum
partly reflects a view among traders that they may struggle to
close down production capacity.
"Politically, it is nearly impossible to close a bigger part
of the mines," said one European trader. "Political parties,
unions and the population in general would immediately start to
protest, and those protests can get really violent."
Three were killed in clashes between rival factions during a
strike at Impala Platinum's Rustenburg operation, the world's
largest platinum mine, which cost the company at least 80,000
ounces in lost output.
(Editing by William Hardy)