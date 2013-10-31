LONDON Oct 31 Given that South Africa is the
source of 75 percent of the world's platinum supply, the fact
that prices have responded so little to strike action there this
year has surprised investors.
Prices barely reacted to news on Thursday that the
hardline AMCU union had declared a wage dispute with Lonmin
, raising the possibility of an industry-wide
strike that could hit half of global output.
Five years ago, the threat of production cuts in South
Africa was the primary force driving platinum prices to
record highs at $2,290 an ounce.
But times have changed. Even after last year's deadly
wildcat strikes, when more than 50 people were killed in the
platinum sector, prices rose only briefly. The following
quarter, they fell nearly 15 percent.
Earlier this year, a two-week strike at major producers
Anglo American Platinum, which the company said cost it
44,000 ounces of lost output, was accompanied by a 2 percent
drop in platinum prices.
"The strike at Amplats' Rustenburg operations hardly moved
the dial," Investec analyst Marc Elliott said. "If widespread
strike action evolves then it's certainly supportive, but it
will depend on if workers strike just for a week, or longer."
"If strikes were to drag on, then prices will probably
gather momentum. People might get a little bit nervous if
nothing's resolved within two weeks," he said. "(But) I don't
get any sense that people will panic just yet."
Standard Bank estimated this month that platinum inventories
are equivalent to 1,019 days of consumption. That has helped
cushion prices from even major supply and demand changes.
Absa Capital's new platinum-backed exchange-traded fund in
Johannesburg, for instance, has pulled in 770,000 ounces of
metal since its launch in April, but prices have declined 5
percent in that period.
Amplats said this month that despite strike action, it was
sticking to its full-year production target of 2.3 million
ounces. Its group equivalent refined platinum production
increased 5 percent in the quarter to end September, it said.
"The level of disruption this year in the platinum sector,
be it through strike action, (safety stoppages), weather-related
breakdowns, collapses, has been very low compared to historical
levels," Deutsche Bank analyst Grant Sporre said. "The average
is about 250,000 ounces lost. This year it's running at about
90,000 ounces lost."
On the other side of the equation, soft demand from the
metal's biggest demand source -- carmakers, who use platinum in
catalytic converters -- since the start of the financial crisis
has taken pressure off the supply chain.
The European car market is still struggling as consumer
confidence languishes. Chinese consumption of the metal has
risen, but analysts say it is highly price-sensitive.
Until demand rises to a level stockpiles cannot meet, a
long-lasting price rise is unlikely.
"Recently, as a strike has been launched, the simple fact of
it happening hasn't been enough to move the price," Mitsui
Precious Metals analyst David Jollie said.
"If you expect the price to move higher, people need to see
a more widespread or deeper strike, or a more intractable
dispute. That's the sort of thing that's required to drive the
price substantially higher."