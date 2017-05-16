LONDON May 16 Policy uncertainty in South
Africa and low commodity prices are hurting investment in the
mining sector and will lead to further job cuts, the chief
executive of the world's biggest platinum miner, Anglo American
Platinum (Amplats), said on Tuesday.
The embattled industry is waiting for the latest version of
the Mining Charter which contains regulations meant to redress
imbalances of the nation's past apartheid rule and stipulates
rules for miners to perpetually keep black ownership levels at
26 percent.
"Uncertainty is dreadful for investment," Chris Griffith
told Reuters on the sidelines of Platinum Week in London.
"It puts pressure on jobs and some mines that are already
loss-making... there will be further rationalisation of the
mines and its going to lead to further job losses in South
Africa," he said.
The new rules could mean significantly higher taxes and
levies on mining companies operating in South Africa such as
Anglo American, Glencore and Lonmin
.
In addition to policy uncertainty, South African platinum
miners are battling low commodity prices, high costs and social
unrest which has triggered thousands of job losses.
Platinum prices inched up last year for the first year in
three but are still near eight-year lows despite expectations of
a sixth year of supply deficit.
Amplats sold its labour-intensive Rustenburg mines in 2015
to focus on more mechanised mines.
Griffith said 60 percent of the industry was loss-making and
that more jobs were at risk. Amplats has cut 15,000 jobs over
the last four years.
Smaller rival Lonmin fired about 15 percent of its staff in
2016.
Underscoring the struggles faced by the industry, Lonmin on
Monday posted a first-half loss mainly on an impairment charge
as the rand currency strengthened against the dollar which
raises costs.
In a speech on Monday, South Africa's mines minister
Mosebenzi Zwane told Parliament the mining charter and the
Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act were "almost
complete" after further consultations with stakeholders. Zwane
did not give a new deadline.
