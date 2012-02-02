(Follows Alerts)

Feb 2 Oilfield services provider Platinum Energy Solutions Inc has postponed its public offering citing market conditions, an underwriter told Reuters.

Over the past 2 days, two companies have postponed their IPOs. One of them, Dynamic Offshore Resources has been acquired by oil and gas producer SandRidge Energy Inc.

Platinum Energy, which was expected to start trading on Friday, was offering 14 million shares, which it expected to be priced between $9.00 and $11.00 apiece.

The Houston-based company was looking to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FRAC".

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and FBR Capital Markets were the lead underwriters. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)