* To list shares on NYSE under symbol 'FRAC'

* Proceeds to be used to repay debt, fund operations (Follows Alerts)

Sept 27 Oilfield services provider Platinum Energy Solutions filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it plans to use the proceeds to repay debt and support the growth of its hydraulic fracturing operations, coiled tubing services and other pressure pumping activities.

Houston, Texas-based Platinum Energy said Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and FBR Capital Markets will underwrite the offering.

The company said it intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRAC'.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO may be different. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)