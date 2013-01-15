BRIEF-Aequus says upsizing of previously announced bought deal of units to $4.5 mln
* Aequus announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal of units to $4.5 million
Jan 15 Oilfield services provider Platinum Energy Solutions Inc filed with U.S. regulators to withdraw its $154 million initial public offering citing current market conditions.
The company, which was to go public in February 2012, postponed its plans citing similar reasons.
Platinum Energy, which services Encana Oil & Gas (USA) Inc , had filed in September 2011 to raise up to $300 million. Two months later, it increased the IPO size to $345 million, a figure seen as a placeholder and typically used to calculate regulatory fees.
The Houston-based company subsequently cut its IPO size by more than a half amid weakening demand for commodities such as natural gas.
Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and FBR Capital Markets were the lead underwriters for the offering.
* Continue to pursue legally justified relief against venBio Select Advisor LLC and venBio's four director candidates in court
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.