April 24 American Platinum Limited (Amplats),
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) and Lonmin Plc
(Lonmin):
* Advise that, unfortunately, no resolution has yet been
achieved in resolving three-month strike relating to wages and
benefits
* Strongly urge AMCU leadership to take this fair settlement
offer to their members and to let them decide - CEOS
* Companies remain committed to dealing with long term
issues of mutual concern, such as labour migrancy and living
conditions, through company-level joint task teams
* Offer would take effect from 1 July 2013 for Amplats and
Implats employees, and from 1 October 2013 for Lonmin employees
* To date, strike has cost employees some r6.4 million in
lost income and producers around r14.5 billion in lost revenue
* To take settlement offer directly to employees
