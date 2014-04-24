April 24 American Platinum Limited (Amplats), Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) and Lonmin Plc (Lonmin):

* Advise that, unfortunately, no resolution has yet been achieved in resolving three-month strike relating to wages and benefits

* Strongly urge AMCU leadership to take this fair settlement offer to their members and to let them decide - CEOS

* Companies remain committed to dealing with long term issues of mutual concern, such as labour migrancy and living conditions, through company-level joint task teams

* Offer would take effect from 1 July 2013 for Amplats and Implats employees, and from 1 October 2013 for Lonmin employees

* To date, strike has cost employees some r6.4 million in lost income and producers around r14.5 billion in lost revenue

