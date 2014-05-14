May 14 Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd, Anglo American Platinum Ltd, Lonmin Plc :

* Platinum producers respond to AMCU petition

* Producers reject claims made by AMCU that any of above actions contravene labour relations act, recognition agreements or employees' constitutional rights

* Producers are seeking an end to strike

* Companies reject statement made by AMCU that they are inducing or assisting amcu members to resign from union

* Will strongly oppose urgent application by AMCU to the labour court

* Companies want to ensure that employees are fully informed of offer, and that they are empowered to accept or reject offer of their own free will Further company coverage: