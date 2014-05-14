Barclays further downgrades London Metal Exchange membership
LONDON, March 17 Barclays Bank is sharply downgrading its membership on the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Friday, after the bank cut back its commodity business.
May 14 Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd, Anglo American Platinum Ltd, Lonmin Plc :
* Platinum producers respond to AMCU petition
* Producers reject claims made by AMCU that any of above actions contravene labour relations act, recognition agreements or employees' constitutional rights
* Producers are seeking an end to strike
* Companies reject statement made by AMCU that they are inducing or assisting amcu members to resign from union
* Will strongly oppose urgent application by AMCU to the labour court
* Companies want to ensure that employees are fully informed of offer, and that they are empowered to accept or reject offer of their own free will Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 French oil major Total's chief executive, Patrick Pouyanne, received a 25 percent rise in total pay last year to 3.8 million euros ($4.1 million), it said on Friday.
ABUJA, March 17 A Nigerian court on Friday overturned a request by Nigeria's financial crimes agency to seize an oilfield from Royal Dutch Shell and Eni .