May 20 (Reuters) -

* Platinum producers Anglo American Platinum Limited, Impala Platinum Holdings Limited and Lonmin Plc advise that companies and Association of mine workers and construction union (AMCU) have agreed to mediation

* Mediation relating to wage dispute between parties, to be facilitated by labour court for a period of up to three days

* Mediation process will begin tomorrow, 21 may 2014, to be overseen by judge Rabkin-Naicker

* CEO Chris Griffith, Terence Goodlace and Ben Magara said- "reaching an affordable and sustainable agreement with amcu would be in all of our interests, and that remains our preference

* CEO Chris Griffith, Terence Goodlace and Ben Magara -We remain committed to on-going dialogue with amcu and other stakeholders to find a way to end strike. Companies welcome intervention of labour court. Further company coverage: [AMSJ.J IMPJ.J LMI.L]