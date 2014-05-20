UPDATE 3-Akzo Nobel rejects improved bid from U.S. rival PPG
* Some shareholders would like Akzo to open talks (Adds statement from large Akzo shareholder Elliott)
May 20 (Reuters) -
* Platinum producers Anglo American Platinum Limited, Impala Platinum Holdings Limited and Lonmin Plc advise that companies and Association of mine workers and construction union (AMCU) have agreed to mediation
* Mediation relating to wage dispute between parties, to be facilitated by labour court for a period of up to three days
* Mediation process will begin tomorrow, 21 may 2014, to be overseen by judge Rabkin-Naicker
* CEO Chris Griffith, Terence Goodlace and Ben Magara said- "reaching an affordable and sustainable agreement with amcu would be in all of our interests, and that remains our preference
* CEO Chris Griffith, Terence Goodlace and Ben Magara -We remain committed to on-going dialogue with amcu and other stakeholders to find a way to end strike. Companies welcome intervention of labour court. Further company coverage: [AMSJ.J IMPJ.J LMI.L]
* Some shareholders would like Akzo to open talks (Adds statement from large Akzo shareholder Elliott)
LONDON, March 22 Home improvement retailer Kingfisher warned that the effect of the Brexit vote and potential disruption from the French election could hit trade in its two main markets, sending its shares sharply lower on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 22 The UK's markets regulator did not wrongfully identify a former JPMorgan executive in a landmark case over what details it can publish when it fines banks for breaching rules, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.