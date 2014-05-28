May 28 Platinum Producers

* An inter-ministerial team, with representatives from departments of mineral resources, labour and national treasury will meet with representatives of Amplats, Implats Lonmin plc as well as AMCU, tomorrow (thursday, 29 may 2014)

* This team has been set up by mineral resources minister, advocate Ngoako Ramathlodi in an effort to resolve wage dispute and 18-week strike on platinum belt

* His intervention will support mediation process that is being facilitated by labour court.

* Companies reiterated their commitment to achieving an affordable and sustainable settlement in interests of all stakeholders

* To date, producers have forfeited production revenue of almost r20 billion. Employees have lost earnings of almost r9 billion.