GLOBAL MARKETS-French presidential debate lifts euro to six-week highs
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate
June 18 Platinum Producers :
* Anglo American Platinum Limited, Impala Platinum Holdings Limited and Lonmin Plc can confirm that each company has received written feedback from association of mineworkers and construction union (AMCU) president Joseph Mathunjwa.
* Letters received from AMCU confirmed that union had received a mandate from its members to finalise agreements with companies that would bring an end to five-month strike
* Companies simply cannot afford additional wage demands
* Engagement with AMCU on their latest demands is ongoing
* Letters raise various procedural issues, such as timeframe of proposed agreements, which companies are willing to discuss with union leadership
* Letters also contain new and additional demands which, if granted, would mean huge additional costs -of around 1 billion rand in aggregate - to companies, beyond increases contained in 'in principle' agreements
* Companies confirm that there has been a return to platinum belt region of large numbers of employees who have spent strike period elsewhere Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN, March 21 Danish utility and wind farm developer DONG Energy has signed an agreement with Britain's Banks Renewables, in what would be its first move into distributing onshore wind in the UK, the company said on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 21 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney sought to show he understood the severity of a conflict of interest case that cost one of his deputies her job last week, but he also said the case should not inadvertently lead to tighter rules for bankers.