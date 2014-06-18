June 18 Platinum Producers :

* Anglo American Platinum Limited, Impala Platinum Holdings Limited and Lonmin Plc can confirm that each company has received written feedback from association of mineworkers and construction union (AMCU) president Joseph Mathunjwa.

* Letters received from AMCU confirmed that union had received a mandate from its members to finalise agreements with companies that would bring an end to five-month strike

* Companies simply cannot afford additional wage demands

* Engagement with AMCU on their latest demands is ongoing

* Letters raise various procedural issues, such as timeframe of proposed agreements, which companies are willing to discuss with union leadership

* Letters also contain new and additional demands which, if granted, would mean huge additional costs -of around 1 billion rand in aggregate - to companies, beyond increases contained in 'in principle' agreements

* Companies confirm that there has been a return to platinum belt region of large numbers of employees who have spent strike period elsewhere