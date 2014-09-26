AIA Group shares fall 2.8 percent on CEO Tucker's departure
* Tucker to retire from AIA in Sept., joining HSBC as chairman
Sept 26 Platinum Properties Group SA
* Says sells 100 pct stake (1,200 shares) in its unit InvestPoland Sp. z o.o. to Tavaglione Services Limited for 60,000 zlotys
* Says its unit Brinando Investments Limited sells 100 percent stake in Platinum Project II Sp z o.o. to Tavaglione Services Limited
* Says price for Platinum Project II Sp z o.o. was 50,000 zlotys
* Says its unit Brinando Investments Limited sells Platinum Project III Sp. z o.o. to Tavaglione Services Limited for 5,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Tucker to retire from AIA in Sept., joining HSBC as chairman
* In February group achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately rmb1.997 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AGM approves cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mhoeF4) Further company coverage: