Sept 26 Platinum Properties Group SA

* Says sells 100 pct stake (1,200 shares) in its unit InvestPoland Sp. z o.o. to Tavaglione Services Limited for 60,000 zlotys

* Says its unit Brinando Investments Limited sells 100 percent stake in Platinum Project II Sp z o.o. to Tavaglione Services Limited

* Says price for Platinum Project II Sp z o.o. was 50,000 zlotys

* Says its unit Brinando Investments Limited sells Platinum Project III Sp. z o.o. to Tavaglione Services Limited for 5,000 zlotys