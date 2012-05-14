* State 2012 palladium sales seen at 250,000 oz, off 68 pct
* Norilsk palladium output seen off slightly in Russia
* Future growth expected as miner develops new deposits
MOSCOW, May 14 Sales of palladium from Russian
government stocks are expected to fall sharply this year as
inventories at the Gokhran state repository declined following
significant exports in recent years, refiner Johnson Matthey
said on Monday.
"Substantial quantities of palladium were once again sold
from government-controlled inventories in 2011," it said in its
Platinum 2012 Report.
"However, at 775,000 oz, state stock shipments were the
lowest in five years. We expect sales from this source to
decline sharply to only 250,000 oz in 2012."
Production of PGMs from Norilsk Nickel Russian mines, the
main source of supplies to the market, are also expected to
fall.
Johnson Matthey also cited Norilsk Nickel's 2012 guidance
for palladium output at its Russian mines to reach 2.60-2.65
million ounces and platinum output of 650,000-660,000 oz.
"This probably reflects planned changes in the ore mix and a
continued gradual decline in average grades at the operation in
the Norilsk-Talnakh area," the report said.
In January, Norilsk Nickel issued these figures and also
forecast 95,000 to 100,000 ounces of palladium output at its
international operations in 2012. Last year's total output was
2.81 million ounces, off 2 percent from 2010.
The world's largest nickel and palladium miner said its
international operations are expected to mine 20,000 to 25,000
ounces of platinum in 2012. Last year's overall output was
695,000 ounces, matching the 2010 result.
FUTURE GROWTH
Johnson Matthey expects Norilsk Nickel to increase output of
platinum group metals in the future as it upgrades facilities
and opens new mines.
"Following the upgrade of the Talnakh concentrator,
scheduled for 2015, output could increase as massive ores are
processed from the Skalisty and Taimyrsky mines on the Talnakh
deposit. Recent exploration has shown that there are further
massive and cuprous ores on the flanks and deep horizons of the
Talnakh ore field which could contribute to future supplies."
The report also named the Maslovskoye deposit on the Taimyr
peninsula as well as several deposits on the Kola peninsula that
could boost Norilsk Nickel's output once they are fully
developed.
Table: Russian PGM supplies in 2009-2011 ('000 ounces)
2009 2010 2011
Platinum 785 825 835
Palladium
Primary production 2,675 2,720 2,705
State sales 960 1,000 775
Rhodium 70 70 72
(Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; editing by Jason Neely)