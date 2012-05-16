By Sherilee Lakmidas
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG May 16 Impala Platinum's
chief executive-in-waiting Terence Goodlace has plenty of
experience operating in tough places, such as Democratic
Republic of Congo.
He will need it because running the world's second-largest
platinum producer, which he takes over from July 1, is not for
the faint of heart.
Tags or Goodis, as he is known by his closest friends, has
been welcomed as a strong replacement for David Brown, who may
welcome the break from the operational and political nightmares
of the few last months.
Goodlace has shown his mettle running copper and cobalt
producer Metorex, which has operations in Zambia and the rough
business environment of Congo.
"He comes with a good reputation ... at Metorex he was the
grown up sent in to clean up the mess. They had gone on a string
of absurd acquitisions and the capital development at the mine
in the Congo spiraled out of control," said Paul Theron, an
analyst at Johannesburg-based Vestact.
After leading an 18-month turnaround of the mid-tiered base
metals company, it became the target of a bidding war between
Brazilian resources giant Vale and China's Jinchuan
Group, the world's largest cobalt producer.
Jinchuan finally clinched it with a 9.1 billion rand offer.
"He's a safe pair of hands," said Theron.
Implats certainly presents a challenge.
The company started the year having to douse fires at its
Rustenburg Lease Area after more than 17,000 workers at the
world's largest platinum operations refused to return to work.
Discontent over bonuses paid to only part of the workforce
quickly escalated into a union turf war and a violent six-week
illegal strike that claimed three lives.
Implats lost 120,000 ounces of production and about 2.4
billion rand ($290.15 million) in revenue, and the surrounding
community lost around 2,000 jobs. [ID: nL5E8DT9JD]
Analysts also warned that unsettled labour grievances and
simmering tensions between the established National Union of
Mineworkers and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union could still explode.
Then there is Zimbabwe.
Goodlace will likely have to complete the delicate deal
Implats' Zimbabwean unit Zimplats struck with the
government to ensure that it complies with empowerment laws.
Zimbabwe wants at least 51 percent of all foreign-owned
companies to be held by locals and mining companies have been
pressured to set the example.
Resource nationalism has been growing across Africa as
countries wake up to the value of their resources and the need
to give their populations a bigger cut of the commodities pie.
After months of wrangling and threats that the government
would "take measures" to enforce the law, Implats reached an
agreement with the Zimbabwean government in mid-March.
Zimplats, which is majority owned by Implats, said it would
transfer 20 percent to local communities and employees while 31
percent would be set aside for the government.
Besides insisting that the government actually pay for the
stake, Brown insisted that the sale would only be pushed through
once Implats was compensated for land it had released to the
state as part of a separate agreement years ago.
"The problems with Implats are many. The biggest is the
Zimbabwe situation. How do you solve that one?," asked Theron.
TROUBLE SHOOTER
It is here that Goodlace's history of working in trouble hot
spots will come in handy.
The 52-year old, who earned a name for himself as chief
operating officer at Gold Fields and more recently at
Metorex, told Reuters that he believes his career has helped him
prepare for the opportunity at Implats.
Having started as a learner miner earning just 200 rand
($25.78) a month, Goodlace is now in the big leagues. Implats
produces around 25 percent of global platinum group metal supply
and employs about 53,000 people including contractors.
"The challenges in the mining industry are numerous but top
of mind is always safe production and the goal of zero harm," he
said.
South Africa's platinum industry has been hit by
safety-related stoppages which have dragged down production and
with a falling platinum price adding to the pain, earnings as
well.
Goodlace said he sees future robust demand.
"I strongly believe in the fundamentals of the platinum
group metals markets and the primary role that these 'green'
metals play in reducing air pollution through their application
in autocatalytic converters used on motor vehicles," Goodlace
said.
Industry insiders say Goodlace's also has an ability to
remain calm in an industry coloured by drama and political risk.
It comes as little surprise then to learn that he bases his
philosophy of life on the Desiderata, a piece of prose written
by Max Ehrmann in 1927.
Ehrmann advised that we enjoy our achievements as well as
our plans. "Keep interested in your own career, however humble;
it is a real possession in the changing fortunes of time."
($1 = 7.7570 South African rand)
