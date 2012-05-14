* US platinum group metals investment up year-to-date

* Institutional investors dislike PGM's industrial uses

* US ETF holdings to end up in '12, uncertainty high-JM exec

By Frank Tang

NEW YORK, May 14 Demand for U.S. platinum and palladium investment products has held firm so far in 2012, but the platinum group metals' heavy industrial uses and lingering fears over economic slowdown could push them off institutional investors' radar screens.

A steady recovery in global auto production have powered both platinum and palladium, mostly consumed as auto catalytic converters, to double-digit gains in 2009 and 2010, making PGMs one of the few darlings in the commodity world. Last year's dismal negative returns, however, have turned some momentum traders away.

A hedge fund manager said platinum, whose industrial use accounts for half of total demand, is not as attractive as gold which is a pure precious metal play. Also, doubts remain whether strong vehicle sales will last given the fragile state of the U.S. and European economies.

"I would recommend either gold or silver, not platinum and palladium because platinum and palladium have such important industrial roles. So, if the economy is going down, they are probably going down too," said Steven Mathews, portfolio manager of pure commodities hedge fund Flintlock Capital in New York.

Metals held by ETF Securities' Physical Platinum Trust have grown 9 percent year to date to almost 500,000 ounces on signs of strength in the global auto industry, while the Physical Palladium Trust has notched a 40 percent gain to over 800,000 ounces.

AUTO SECTOR, ECONOMY KEY TO U.S. ETF

U.S. auto sales rose over 2 percent in April as American shoppers looked to replace their aging cars and trucks and the broader U.S. economy showed signs of strength, while Chinese's auto demand also posted impressive gains.

The "Big Three" U.S. automakers have done well this year. Last week, N o. 2 Ford Motor Co said it would shorten its "summer shutdown" in 13 North American plants to meet high demand, while No. 3 Chrysler Group LLC said it would forgo the normal two-week break typically used to adapt to the new year's models.

Mathews, who had advised legendary hedge fund trader Paul Tudor Jones on commodities trades for more than 10 years, said that improvement in auto sales were misleading due to a combination of pent-up demand, strong incentives and warmer-than-usual U.S. weather.

"The (platinum) trend is down. And in the absence of government intervention of some kind, it's going to remain that way," Mathews said.

In fact, BarCap and BNP Paribas both cut their PGM forecasts on Thursday, citing a host of factors including a net surplus in platinum, disappointing European auto production and lagging interest in U.S. PGM futures.

Year-to-date, platinum was up around 6 percent, even though prices were 15 percent below its 2012 high reached in early March, while palladium fell about 6.5 percent.

Holdings in both U.S. ETFs were also off their all-time highs and their growth has appeared to slow compared to a brisk start following their inception at the start of 2010.

Tim Murray, Johnson Matthey's North American manager, said the funds have now matured somewhat after their launch in early 2010, and investment flows are now more reflective of traditional investor behavior rather than a one-way street two years ago.

"It's impossible to say where we'll be at year end, (but) it will be likely up relative to the end of 2011," Murray told Reuters in an interview ahead of Johnson Matthey's release of a closely watched industry report.

Some platinum investors appear to have learned a lesson from silver's sudden corrections in May and September last year, partly driven by frantic selling from speculators who believed silver's valuation was more attractive compared to gold's.

After 11 consecutive years of gains, gold was by far the best performer outperforming other precious metals over that period.

"If you want to trade gold, you have to trade gold instead of looking for these laggards in the same space just because they are called precious metals," said Jeffrey Sherman, commodities portfolio manager of the $33 billion asset manager DoubleLine Capital. (Editing by Marguerita Choy)