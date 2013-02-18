LONDON Feb 18 Oil pricing agency Platts said on Monday it was proposing changes to the way it assesses the global Brent crude oil benchmark.

The agency said it was seeking feedback from the industry on a proposal to adjust the timings reflected in its Brent crude oil assessment processes to a 45-days-ahead structure in the year 2020.

Platts currently assesses Dated Brent and related instruments using a 25-day structure, and has confirmed that this will evolve to a full month-ahead structure in 2015.

"These developments, as well as the proposed move to a 45-day structure, align with the evolution of North Sea supply trends towards the trading of cargoes with longer lead times ahead of loading," the agency said.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Anthony Barker)