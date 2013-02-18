LONDON Feb 18 Platts will take steps to reform
some of its oil price assessing mechanisms, the agency said on
Monday, following changes proposed by oil majors Shell
and BP earlier this month.
"Platts today formally proposes an escalator mechanism for
use in its price assessment process for Oseberg and Ecofisk
crude oils," Platts said in a statement.
Shell earlier this month announced it would apply a quality
premium for forward contracts of BFOE - cash forward deals in
Brent , Forties Oseberg and Ekofisk crudes - for contracts from May onwards.
BP, also a big North Sea trader, supports the changes.