BRIEF-Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
Feb 8 Oil price assessment agency Platts said on Friday it has no plans to change its methodology for deals on North Sea dated Brent crude after Royal Dutch Shell announced it was adjusting the trading terms for BFOE forward contracts.
Platts, a unit of McGraw-Hill, said in an email it would not include in its price assessments any deals, bids or offers, or intentions of interest under Shell's new terms.
"Platts will continue to reflect existing editorial standards in its BFOE Brent cash assessments," the emailed note to customers said.
"While the industry may be exploring alternative concepts, including the possible introduction of escalator mechanisms within BFOE, Platts' assessments shall not reflect escalators until a formal methodology change has been proposed, announced, and reviewed with all interested stakeholders, and formally implemented."
Shell announced on Friday it will apply a new Quality Premium to BFOE forward contracts - referring to deals in Brent, Forties, Oseberg, and Ekofisk - the four crudes that help to set dated Brent.
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.
LONDON, March 3 WPP, the world's largest advertising group, said it had seen a relatively slow start to 2017 and would plan conservatively for the year ahead after hitting its 2016 target for net sales growth.